AMMAN — The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) rose by 2.7 per cent in January, compared with the same month last year, reflecting higher exports of goods to Arab and international markets, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Statistical data from the chamber showed that 2,279 certificates were issued during the month, up from 2,219 in January last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The total value of the certificates surged by 32.2 per cent to about JD155 million, compared with JD116 million in the same period of 2025.

Switzerland ranked first among importing countries in terms of value, with JD52 million covered by eight certificates, followed by Iraq with JD47 million across 206 certificates.

Saudi Arabia came next with exports valued at around JD8 million and 223 certificates, followed by Syria at JD7 million with 600 certificates, and Egypt at approximately JD6 million with 55 certificates, placing them among the top five in both value and volume.

By product type, exports of foreign-origin goods accounted for JD60 million in January, followed by industrial products at JD17 million, Arab-origin goods at JD12 million, and agricultural products at JD10 million, while the remaining value was attributed to other categories.

A certificate of origin is a key document in international trade, used to certify that goods in a shipment were produced, manufactured or processed in a specific country.

Customs authorities rely on the document to determine tariff treatment and verify the country of origin.

The ACC issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural and animal products, raw natural resources, and foreign goods re-exported from the Kingdom, and foreign goods purchased from the local market under specific conditions.

Certificates are also issued for Jordanian industrial products at the request of exporters, based on certified factory invoices and officially authenticated documentation confirming Jordanian origin, in accordance with the Jordan Chambers of Commerce Regulation No. 45 of 2009 and the Instructions for Issuing Certificates of Origin of 2013.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

