AMMAN — The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) has announced the launch of a new phase of comprehensive development of the Dead Sea Tourist Beach, formerly known as the Amman Tourist Beach.

The new phase is part of the group’s strategy to upgrade the national tourism product and enhance the competitiveness of the Dead Sea Development Zone as a global destination, while providing an additional recreational outlet for the public, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JFDZ Chairman Sakhir Ajlouni on Friday said that the move aims to boost integration between the Tourist Beach and the Corniche projects, describing them as “two key pillars in enhancing the area’s attractiveness.”

In this context, the JFDZ signed a management and operation agreement with FHM Hospitality Management, a national company with extensive experience in managing hotels, restaurants and tourism facilities.

The company will oversee the rehabilitation and operation of the site in line with the latest international standards, in preparation for welcoming visitors during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday and the next tourism season.

Ajlouni said that the agreement introduces modern management methods based on advanced technologies, with full adherence to public safety and environmental sustainability standards to ensure an exceptional experience for both Jordanian visitors and foreign tourists.

The tourist beach spans 240 dunums and can accommodate more than 4,500 visitors at a time.

The development plan is designed to offer a safe, family-friendly experience, including upgrading all service facilities, establishing shaded seating areas and providing hospitality and recreational services that meet visitors’ expectations.

Ajlouni stressed that the project carries developmental dimensions beyond tourism, as it will create direct job opportunities for members of the local community and activate the group’s corporate social responsibility programmes to support the surrounding environment and achieve sustainable development.

