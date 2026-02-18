Social media
JORDAN

Jordan: Issawi checks on Royal initiative projects in Irbid

Issawi stressed that Royal directives focus on ensuring the sustainability of projects and their proper management

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
February 18, 2026
AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Tuesday inspected several Royal initiative projects in Irbid, implemented under His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives during his community meetings with residents of the governorate.

Issawi, accompanied by Acting Irbid Governor Raed Jaafreh and Zaha Cultural Centre Executive Director Rania Sbeih, toured Deir Youssef Park in the Northern Mazar District, which was inaugurated on May 17, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The park facilities include a five-a-side football field, safe sand and toys for children, green spaces, walking paths, seating areas, and service and recreational facilities.

Issawi stressed that Royal directives focus on ensuring the sustainability of projects and their proper management, aiming to maintain services, maximise social impact, and achieve citizen satisfaction.

He also visited housing project for low-income families in Deir Youssef, reviewing living conditions and services provided to residents under previous Royal initiatives.

In Taybeh, he inspected the construction of 15 additional housing units for low-income households, implemented as part of Royal directives to build 1,300 units across the country, noting that 70 per cent of the project has been completed.

In Hofah, Issawi, accompanied by Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah and other officials, visited a mixed elementary school project.

The school facilities include 16 classrooms, two kindergartens, a laboratory, administrative wing, playground, theatre, library, archive, broadcast room, two learning resource rooms, and comprehensive service facilities.

He said that ongoing field visits ensure projects meet the highest standards, adhere to timelines, and provide improved services to local communities.

