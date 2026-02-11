AMMAN — Within the framework of the strategic partnership between Jordan and Korea, and with the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the "Green Skill Vocational Training Capacity Building Project in Jordan" has been officially launched.

The project represents a “qualitative” step in supporting the transition towards a green economy and modernising the vocational training system in line with international standards and future labour market requirements, according to a Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) statement.

The project was launched under the patronage of Minister of Labour and VTC Chairman Khalid Bakkar, in the presence of Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pilwoo, alongside Acting VTC Director General Raafat Sawafin, and several partners and stakeholders.

The project aims to enhance national capacities in green skills by establishing Jordan’s first specialised Green Skills Centre of Excellence, which will prepare a qualified workforce capable of keeping pace with rapid labour market shifts, particularly in sectors related to environmental sustainability and green economic development.

Implementation will follow an integrated vision, including a comprehensive master plan for the centre of excellence, its establishment and equipping according to the best international practices, and the development of green vocational training programmes.

It also focuses on building the capacity of national leaders and trainers while activating pathways for green employment and entrepreneurship.

The project features specialised training in Korea for decision-makers and trainers, alongside advanced local programmes, including Train of Trainer (ToT) modules, to ensure knowledge transfer and localisation of expertise.

The initiative targets more than 60 national staff members through these capacity-building efforts.

The approved training programmes will cover strategic sectors, including renewable energy, eco-friendly vehicles, and water/wastewater treatment.

With an annual capacity of 354 trainees, the programmes are divided between long-term vocational training and short-term upskilling courses to enhance professional readiness.

During the ceremony, Bakkar emphasised the project's importance in supporting Jordan’s green transition.

He noted that investing in green skills is a fundamental pillar for creating sustainable, high-quality jobs for Jordanian youth and enhancing the competitiveness of national vocational training regionally and internationally.

The Korean ambassador said, “Education and vocational training has been a central pillar of Korea’s efforts to support Jordan’s socio-economic development,” reaffirming Korea's strong and steadfast commitment to supporting Jordan.

The diplomat further expressed his hope that "this joint initiative will ultimately support Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, while helping to address one of Jordan's most pressing challenges—high youth unemployment—and to revitalise the regional economy."

The launch of this project aligns with VTC’s vision to modernise its curricula, meet labour market demands, and serve as a primary driver of sustainable socio-economic development.

By fostering a skilled workforce for green industries, the project is expected to play a key role in expanding green employment in Jordan.

Through its strategic partnership with KOICA, VTC remains committed to adopting innovative training models that empower Jordanian youth to compete in local and regional labour markets, according to the statement.

