MUSCAT: Prices of fruits and vegetables, which are in high demand during the holy month of Ramadhan, have risen in the retail market, straining the pre-planned budgets of many commoners. This is due to the current geopolitical situation that has disrupted imports from various countries.

The current scenario of limited availability of most fruits and vegetables in the local market has already led to price increases and raised concerns among the people that prices will continue to rise, impacting their wallets.

A wide range of fruits and vegetables, including lime, banana, garlic, ginger, carrot, grapes, watermelon, sweet melon, tomato, capsicum, and cabbage, among others, are either in short supply or unavailable in many stores at the moment.

Bananas from Ecuador, previously priced at baisas 500 in Oman, are now being sold for baisas 900 in the local market. Other affected items include watermelon and bananas, to name a few.

"Some of the affected countries are either the origin countries or the re-export countries, including Iran and the UAE. Supply from these countries has been significantly impacted, and Oman is feeling the domino effect as prices have already increased," said Abdul Vaheed, MD of Suhol al Fayha, Oman's leading fruits and vegetable supplier and importer.

"Prices have increased for two reasons: lack of availability and panic buying by customers. We are seeing some people panic-buying for no reason," added Abdul Vaheed.

Due to the current scarcity of fruits and vegetables, Oman has banned the export of local crops to other countries. Anyone found exporting will face legal consequences, according to the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA).

Items have seen significant price increases compared to the past prices, as shown below:

- Indian banana (previously RO 2.100, now RO 2.800)

- Philippine banana (RO 7.900 / RO 10.800)

- Cabbage green (Bz 600 / RO 2.400)

- Cabbage red (Bz 900 / RO 2.200)

- Capsicum green (RO 2.700 / RO 3.300)

- Carrot (RO 1.200 / RO 2.400)

- Garlic (RO 1.400 / RO 3.000)

- Ginger (RO 1.400 / RO 3.000)

- Indian grapes black (RO 5.400 / RO 6.500)

- Indian grapes white (RO 4.400 / RO 5.500)

- Lime Vietnam (RO 3.300 / RO 6.200)

- Sweet melon (RO 3.700 / RO 3.500)

- Tomato grade 1 (Bz 800 / RO 2.000)

- Watermelon (Bz 260 / Bz 300)

