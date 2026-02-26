Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, received Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), along with the accompanying delegation, during the latter’s current visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Oman and the FAO, particularly in the agricultural, fisheries, and food sectors. Discussions also focused on exploring ways to further develop and strengthen the partnership, in line with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

His Highness Sayyid Theyazin emphasised the importance of the FAO’s continued efforts in implementing its programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing global food security and addressing challenges affecting the sustainability of food supply chains, especially amid rapid global changes.

For his part, the FAO Director-General expressed his appreciation for Oman’s role in supporting international efforts related to food security, affirming the organization’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Sultanate and exchanging expertise, contributing to the achievement of sustainable development objectives

