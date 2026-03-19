AMMAN — The Civil Service Consumer Corporation (CSCC) on Wednesday said that the government has allocated JD2.5 million to support the corporation’s strategic stock of essential commodities and enable it to continue providing food items to citizens at competitive prices across its 69 outlets nationwide.

CSCC Director-General Issam Jarrah said that the support comes as part of efforts to enhance the corporation’s role in positively intervening in the local market, maintaining price stability and ensuring the availability of essential goods in sufficient quantities to meet public demand, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jarrah noted that the funds will be used to increase stocks of key commodities, including rice, vegetable oils, sugar, flour, frozen meat and fish, legumes and other staple items, contributing to enhanced food security and stable prices in the domestic market.

He added that the corporation’s outlets continue to operate under a plan that ensures the availability of high-quality goods at affordable prices, often lower than those in other markets, in line with its social and economic role in supporting citizens and easing living costs.

Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah said on Tuesday that Jordan maintains sufficient stocks of essential food commodities and continues to operate stable supply chains despite heightened regional tensions.

The minister’s remarks came during a meeting with the Lower House’s Economy and Investment Committee to discuss the government’s plans to maintain supply chains, address potential disruptions to shipping routes, and manage rising transport costs, while strengthening market monitoring efforts.

Qudah said that the government has taken “precautionary measures to safeguard the Kingdom’s food security and ensure continuity of supply amid evolving regional political and security developments.”

According to ministry figures, wheat stocks in silos stood at around 544,000 tonnes as of March 16, enough for over five and a half months of domestic consumption.

Another 356,000 tonnes are on the way, extending coverage to around nine months. Barley stocks currently stand at 368,000 tonnes, with an additional 352,000 tonnes in transit, covering more than eight months.

Stocks of other essential commodities remain stable, including roughly three months of sugar, four months of rice, over three months of vegetable oils, and about three and a half months of feed corn.

Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils, and beans range between two and six months, while powdered milk covers approximately four months, according to the ministry.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

