AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat Al Halbousi on Monday stressed the importance of advancing the Iraqi oil pipeline project through Jordan, as well as the electricity interconnection project, given their economic and strategic benefits for both countries.

The remarks came during talks held at Parliament, which focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, energy and investment fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez underlined the importance of the Iraqi oil pipeline project through Jordan, which has been approved, noting that it would provide Iraq with a new export route to international markets and serve the interests of both countries, particularly in light of regional developments affecting maritime shipping routes.

Halbousi stressed Iraq’s need to diversify its oil export outlets, particularly amid challenges facing key regional shipping lanes, reiterating the importance of the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline project as a strategic option serving both countries.

He also underlined the importance of the electricity interconnection project between Jordan and Iraq, noting Iraq’s need to increase electricity imports from the Kingdom and benefit from Jordan’s electricity surplus.

Fayez said that Jordanian-Iraqi relations are historic, deeply rooted and based on mutual respect and shared interests, serving the interests of the two countries and their peoples as well as Arab causes.

He added that the two countries are bound by strong historical, cultural and social ties, calling for strengthening joint investments in vital sectors and moving forward with the implementation of major strategic projects.

Halbousi expressed appreciation for Jordan and its leadership, praising the Kingdom’s supportive stand toward Iraq and its stability and security.

He said his visit to Jordan, heading a parliamentary delegation that included heads of Iraqi political blocs, reflects the depth of bilateral relations and the keenness to further enhance cooperation, Petra reported.

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