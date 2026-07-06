AMMAN — The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, has launched the third phase of the "ARDI" (My Land) project, aimed at improving on-farm and off-farm employment skills.

The initiative falls within a strategic partnership between the two sides to empower young men and women across the Kingdom's governorates, supplying the agricultural sector with a qualified workforce equipped with professional skills that meet labor market demands, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The project aims to develop trainees' capabilities through specialised training programmes that combine theoretical and practical training, with a strong focus on utilising modern agricultural technologies.

This approach is intended to raise worker efficiency, enhance employment opportunities and productivity, support sustainable agricultural development and contribute to national food security.

The third phase includes 64 training courses implemented across the Kingdom's governorates and districts through VTC institutes, benefiting 1,600 trainees.

The third phase features Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programmes and short courses benefiting 1,500 individuals, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in this phase to 3,100.

The project offers an integrated training environment that combines hands-on and applied training using the latest agricultural technologies.

Trainees are provided with a transportation allowance throughout the training period, as well as a professional practice license that qualifies them to enter the labour market or establish their own projects in the agricultural and food industries sectors.

Training programmes in this phase cover a wide range of market-driven specialisations.

The first phase benefited some 2,000 individuals through 40 training courses, achieving an employment rate of 23 per cent.

The second phase benefited 2,208 individuals across 64 training courses, with work currently underway to finalise its employment indicators.

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