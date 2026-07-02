AMMAN — Within national efforts to support the political modernisation process, the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) has announced the names of 20 projects selected for funding under the third edition of the "Tamkeen" project.

The initiative aims to provide financial support to civil society organisations working in political empowerment to implement programmes that enhance political participation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

KAFD Director Samer Mufleh said that the "Tamkeen" project embodies the fund's role as a national institution backing political modernisation by engaging civil society organisations to raise awareness, foster political participation, and build the capacities of political parties and young leaders.

Mufleh added that KAFD is keen on supporting sustainable projects that align with the state's political modernisation priorities, build the capacities of active political figures, and encourage programme-based partisan work across the Kingdom.

The winning projects span various governorates, expanding the beneficiary base by funding 12 organisations for the first time to ensure fair access to support.

The selection process was based on “clear” criteria focusing on project quality and alignment with Jordan’s political modernisation priorities.

The supported projects cover several key pillars, most notably enhancing the participation of youth and women in political life, particularly in the governorates and Badia regions.

They also target the development of student activism in universities through student unions and clubs, promoting a culture of programme-based party work among youth.

The initiatives also include building the capacities of political parties to formulate specialised policies on national issues such as climate change, energy, and water, as well as enabling them to design programmes that address local administration needs and boost their developmental role.

Over its three editions, the project has supported a total of 49 institutions through initiatives focused on raising societal political awareness, fostering an enabling environment for partisan work, and enhancing youth and women's political engagement across the Kingdom.

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