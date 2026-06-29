AMMAN — The Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) has outlined plans to attract up to 530 industrial companies and generate around 21,000 jobs at the Zarqa Industrial Estate (ZIE), as part of efforts to position it as a leading green industrial hub in the Kingdom.

The announcement came on Sunday during a promotional tour organised by JIEC for a delegation from the East Amman Industrial Investors Association (EAIIA), aimed at showcasing investment opportunities, incentives, and the estate’s integrated business environment, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a company statement issued on Sunday, Chairman of JIEC Obaid Yassin said the Zarqa Industrial Estate represents a strategic project aligned with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), which seeks to strengthen the national industrial sector and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional investment hub despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Yassin said the estate has been developed in line with advanced engineering standards for industrial zones, adding that completion of its first phase reflects JIEC’s commitment to implementation timelines and its strategy to attract further industrial investments in the coming period.

He added that the board is currently reviewing several proposals aimed at increasing the estate’s attractiveness to investors.

JIEC Director General Oday Obaidat said the estate has already attracted seven industrial investments across various sectors and is preparing to launch a promotional campaign targeting both local and international investors to highlight available opportunities.

He described ZIE as Jordan’s first green industrial estate, noting that it incorporates renewable energy systems, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, water harvesting infrastructure and natural gas supply systems designed to reduce energy and water costs for investors.

Obaidat said the first phase covers 1,386 dunums of a total 2,475 dunums, with total investment costs reaching JD35 million. This phase includes serviced industrial plots as well as ready-built facilities covering 21,000 square metres.

He added that preliminary studies suggest the first phase alone could attract around 217 industrial investments, generating around 8,500 jobs.

Chairman of the EAIIA, Iyad Abu Haltam, along with members of the delegation, praised the estate’s infrastructure and investment incentives. They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with JIEC to promote the estate and present investment opportunities to the wider business community and visiting delegations.

In its long-term outlook, the estate is expected to host around 530 industrial companies, creating nearly 21,000 jobs. Its strategic location, 30 kilometres from Amman and 15 kilometres from the Zarqa Free Zone, is expected to enhance its competitiveness, particularly for sectors such as electronics, medical equipment, engineering industries, automotive manufacturing and mobile devices, Petra reported.

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