AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) board of directors met on Thursday with President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kilan Haji Said, and head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, to discuss boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation.

During the meeting, held at the ACC headquarters and attended by Jordan’s Consul General to Erbil Ambassador Ziad Batarseh, an initial agreement was signed to establish a joint business council between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Kurdistan Region's Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, according to an ACC statement.

The council will serve as an institutional platform to advance bilateral economic and trade relations.

According to an ACC statement issued on Thursday, the council will comprise business owners, economists and representatives from various economic sectors from both sides.

This initiative aims to foster direct communication between private sector institutions, open new horizons for joint investments and follow up on mutual projects.

The two sides also agreed to twin the Amman and Erbil chambers of commerce by signing a memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation.

The agreement aims to enhance the exchange of expertise, information and services between the two business communities.

Both parties agreed to launch a joint online platform to serve as an integrated economic information bank. The platform will feature a database of goods, products, companies, trade and investment opportunities and incentives, alongside relevant legislation and economic indicators, to facilitate B2B communication.

The platform will also include information on tourism destinations in Jordan and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting investment opportunities in tourism, medical tourism and higher education to promote mutual economic opportunities.

The two delegations also agreed to explore the establishment of permanent trade centres and exhibitions in Amman and Erbil to showcase and market goods, products and services, providing a window for investment promotion.

Chairman of the Jordan and Amman chambers of commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq, stressed that the growing relations and mutual understanding between the two sides have created a positive environment to bolster economic cooperation, enabling the private sector to play a greater role in building partnerships, according to ACC statetment.

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