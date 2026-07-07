Bahrain's Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) has announced a new board of directors led by Chairman Mohamed Ahmed AlSada as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The reconstituted board will oversee the institute's pearl, gemstone and jewellery testing services, while strengthening the Institute’s contribution to Bahrain’s standing in this significant sector.

The board comprises newly elected members Dalal Ahmed Alqais, Maryam Mansour Kazerooni and Noof Ramzi Alkhawaja, alongside returning members Amal Ishaq Alkooheji, Mohammed Abdulrazaq Shirazi and Danielle Pasquarelli Algosaibi.

On his appointment, AlSada expressed his pride in chairing Danat’s Board of Directors, noting that the Institute holds a distinguished position thanks to its specialised scientific expertise and its role in supporting the pearl and gemstone sector locally and internationally.

“The next phase will focus on building on the achievements already made, while strengthening Danat’s capabilities in testing, research, training, and international partnerships, in a way that reinforces Bahrain’s position as a leading center for natural pearls and gemstones,” he stated.

AlSada said: "The Board will support the executive management team in implementing the Institute’s future plans and further developing its services in line with the highest professional and scientific standards. This will help strengthen the confidence of clients, partners, and relevant stakeholders, while reinforcing Danat’s presence as a specialised national institution that contributes to preserving Bahrain’s rich pearling heritage and enhancing its value through modern scientific expertise and best professional practices."

Welcoming the newly appointed board, CEO Noora Jamsheer said the diverse experience and professional capabilities of the board members across multiple fields and sectors will add significant value to Danat’s journey.

The Board’s guidance will provide important support to the executive management team as it continues to enhance operational efficiency, develop the Institute’s service offering, and respond to the evolving needs of the pearl and gemstone sector, she stated.

Jamsheer said: "We look forward to working closely with the new Board of Directors as Danat enters its next phase of growth. Our priority is to continue raising the quality and reliability of our services, strengthen our research and training programs, and further develop the expertise that supports the pearl and gemstone sector."

"I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the previous Board for their valuable support and contribution to Danat’s progress. We will remain focused on serving our clients and partners with the highest standards, while advancing the Institute’s scientific and professional role and supporting Bahrain’s longstanding position in natural pearls," she added.

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