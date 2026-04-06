Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer of the landmark Bahrain Marina waterfront project, has appointed. Gagan Suri as Chief Executive Officer as the development advances into its next phase and prepares for its operational launch.

Suri brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience in large-scale urban development, infrastructure delivery, and real estate investment across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

In his new role, he will lead the strategic delivery, market positioning, and operational transition of Bahrain Marina, one of the Kingdom’s most significant waterfront developments.

Most recently, Suri served as Executive Director and Head of Development at Oxagon, an emerging advanced industrial and port ecosystem on the Red Sea designed to support next-generation manufacturing, logistics, and global supply chains.

In this capacity, he oversaw development planning and infrastructure coordination across a large-scale industrial and urban environment integrating port operations, manufacturing clusters, logistics corridors, and supporting urban infrastructure.

Prior to this, Suri served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Bahrain Bay Development, where he led the transformation of Bahrain Bay into one of Manama’s premier mixed-use waterfront districts. The development introduced a dynamic combination of residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail assets that have contributed to reshaping the capital’s skyline and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional destination for investment and tourism.

Earlier in his career, Suri held senior leadership roles with Arcapita, Saudi National Bank Capital, Credit Suisse, and Capmark Finance, gaining extensive experience in real estate investment, infrastructure financing, and the delivery of large-scale development projects across international markets.

His appointment comes at an important moment as Bahrain Marina continues to progress through construction and development milestones, positioning the project to become a new waterfront destination in the heart of Manama.-TradeArabia News Service