Ebdaa Bahrain Microfinance, a part of the network of Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND), has appointed Prof Badr El Din Ibrahim as the Acting CEO, marking a new phase in the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership and advance its strategic direction.

A distinguished economist, Prof Badr holds a bachelor's degree in economics with Honours from the University of Khartoum, as well as a Master’s degree and PhD from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

Over the course of his career, he has held several prominent leadership and academic positions, including that of Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, President of the Arab Open University in Bahrain, Dean of the Modern College of Commerce and Science in Oman, and Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Finance in Oman.

Welcoming the appointment, Mona Almoayyed, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said the decision comes at a significant point in the company’s development, as Ebdaa continues to build on its role in supporting inclusive and responsible financing in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Almoayyed pointed out that Prof Badr El Din brings with him extensive leadership, academic and practical experience, as well as a strong strategic perspective that will support the company in responding to the evolving dynamics of the financial sector.

"This appointment is expected to contribute to the development of innovative and sustainable business models that further strengthen Ebdaa’s developmental and social impact, in line with its mission and long term objectives," she stated.

Almoayyed further affirmed that the board will continue to work closely with the executive management team to advance the company’s strategic plans, enhance its products and services in line with evolving market needs, and expand its partnership network.

These efforts will support the company’s competitiveness at both the local and regional levels, she added.

On the appointment, Prof Badr expressed his appreciation for the confidence placed in him by the Board of Directors, noting that this trust represents a strong motivation to build on the company’s achievements and continue advancing its mission.

"I look forward to working closely with Ebdaa’s team in a spirit of collaboration to achieve the company’s objectives and further strengthening its customer centric approach," he stated.

"The company will remain focused on developing flexible and responsible financing solutions that support entrepreneurs, contribute to the sustainability of the business environment, and generate meaningful economic and social value," he added.

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