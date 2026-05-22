QNB, Mastercard to expand cards, digital payments across Syria

QNB Group has collaborated with Mastercard to support end-to-end infrastructure readiness for comprehensive international card payment acceptance in Syria, including Point-of-Sale, e-Commerce, and SoftPOS.

The landmark collaboration reinforces the bank’s role as a trusted partner in driving the development of the country’s financial sector, in line with the group’s strategy to promote digital payments in the markets where it operates.

Both parties are working together with the Central Bank of Syria, ensuring alignment with applicable regulatory, operational, and risk management requirements, and reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening the payments ecosystem in the country.

Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice-president of Group Retail Banking at QNB, said: “Through this partnership with Mastercard, and in co-operation with the Central Bank of Syria, QNB Group continues to support the acceptance of international payment cards in Syria. This represents another step forward to supporting financial inclusion and enhancing the future of digital payments in the region.”

Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard, said: “Mastercard and QNB Group share a commitment to developing robust payment ecosystems and promoting financial inclusion across the region. We are excited to work together with the Central Bank of Syria to advance readiness for the first international transaction that will connect people and businesses in the country to the global payment network and open a whole new world of opportunities.”

The collaboration reflects the common vision of the two companies for harnessing the power of technology and innovation to support Syria’s economic growth journey and contribute to building a prosperous future for the country.