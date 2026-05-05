Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group, a Qatari public shareholding company, announced the launch of payment card acceptance services and digital payment solutions in Syria, following the recent decision issued by the Central Bank of Syria regarding the modernization of the country’s financial sector.

A statement issued by the group explained that this achievement represents a step toward developing the digital payments infrastructure in Syria and reflects QNB Group’s continued commitment to supporting economic growth, promoting financial inclusion, and providing a safe trading environment.

In this context, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail Banking at QNB Adel Ali Al Malki said they are proud to be the first bank in the world to support the acceptance of digital payments and international payment cards in the Syrian market, which is witnessing a rapid transformation led by the efforts of the Central Bank of Syria to reduce reliance on cash, as they look forward to providing a seamless, secure and instant digital payment experience that exceeds customers’ expectations.

The statement indicated that the launch of the service reflects close coordination between several parties, with full commitment to local regulations and international standards, and a phased, organized approach will be adopted to support the sustainable expansion of admissions services across various sectors.

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