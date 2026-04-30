Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has introduced a targeted package of measures to assist its firms and ensure business continuity amid evolving regional developments.

In a press statement, it said that these measures form part of the national package introduced by the State of Qatar to support the business community in navigating current operational and financial challenges.

They include extensions to audited financial statement filing deadlines, case-by-case flexibility on tax filing timelines, and temporary relief measures related to workspace arrangements provided to startups.

QFC added that these measures build on its strong operational foundation, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a stable and resilient ecosystem that enables firms to operate seamlessly.

“This approach contributes to national efforts to strengthen economic stability and market resilience,” it added.

QFC supports a growing business community of more than 4,400 firms, helping them grow with confidence, in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

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