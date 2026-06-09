DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, visited Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, along with other senior officials, and was briefed on the Centre’s strategic priorities and innovation ambitions.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “Dubai International Financial Centre represents a leading global model for building integrated economic and financial ecosystems driven by innovation, knowledge, and connectivity with the global economy. It reinforces Dubai’s position as a top four financial centre and a key hub for shaping the future. As we continue to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we remain committed to enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness by fostering a flexible, innovation-driven economy capable of attracting the world’s top talent, companies, and high-quality investments.”

He added, “The sustained growth achieved by DIFC reflects growing international confidence in Dubai’s economy and its ability to create a world-class business environment that supports innovation and sustainable growth. It also supports Dubai’s ambition to rank among the world’s top three cities for business and investment. We will continue to invest in future-focused sectors and advanced technologies, while strengthening the digital and knowledge economy in line with global developments and reinforcing Dubai’s long-term leadership.”

The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing on DIFC’s client-centric strategy and its ambition to become the world’s first fully AI-native financial centre. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the continued growth of the DIFC Innovation Hub, the region’s leading FinTech and innovation ecosystems, including the Dubai AI Campus, which His Highness inaugurated two years ago.

The visit also included a review of the latest developments in DIFC’s expansion plans, which are being implemented in response to exceptional demand, as well as the support provided by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and DIFC Courts in advancing these efforts.

Reaffirming his commitment to supporting DIFC’s ambitions to strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s top four financial centres, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan signed DIFC’s commemorative book, titled ‘The Future of Finance: Powered by DIFC’.

The visit underscored DIFC’s role as a key enabler of Dubai’s financial services sector and a strategic contributor to the emirate’s economic diversification ambitions. Through its efforts to advance financial services, drive innovation and emerging technologies, support the growth of global businesses, and help shape the future of finance from Dubai, DIFC continues to contribute to the emirate’s long-term economic growth and global competitiveness.

Essa Kazim said, “As Dubai continues to diversify its economy in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, DIFC is playing a leading role in enabling sustainable growth across financial services, technology and innovation-driven sectors, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global destination for business and investment. Dubai’s recent rise to seventh place globally in the Global Financial Centres Index marked a defining milestone in its journey to becoming one of the world’s most influential financial hubs. This achievement reflects the strength, depth and global confidence in the emirate’s financial ecosystem, anchored by DIFC as its leading financial centre. We remain focused on building on this momentum, further strengthening our ecosystem and supporting Dubai’s ambition to be among the world’s top four financial centres by 2033.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Member of Dubai's Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, said, “DIFC continues to play a central role in advancing Dubai’s global competitiveness across financial services, innovation and sustainable growth. With the region’s largest ecosystem of regulated financial firms and an expansive community of technology and innovation businesses, the Centre reflects both the scale of Dubai’s ambition and the strength of its international appeal. By continuing to advance initiatives that shape the future of finance, including our AI-native ambition, DIFC is creating an environment where global institutions and emerging enterprises alike can grow, connect and lead from Dubai.”

DIFC is among the most advanced financial centres in the world. It plays a key role in shaping the global financial landscape and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for finance and business across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.