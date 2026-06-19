The International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court has launched “Zayed”, an AI-powered spokesperson designed to communicate the Office’s initiatives, strategic priorities, and global engagements through advanced digital technologies.

The initiative introduces a new approach to institutional communications, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver content and strategic messaging in a dynamic, accessible, and future-oriented format.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court, said: “The UAE’s journey in artificial intelligence is rooted in a clear vision set by our leadership, a vision that sees innovation not simply as technological advancement, but as a force that empowers societies and strengthens human connection.”

She added: “Launching Zayed reflects our commitment to embracing transformative technologies in ways that enhance the International Affairs Office’s communication and create deeper, more meaningful engagement with audiences across generations.”

The initiative embodies the UAE’s long-standing vision to place innovation at the heart of governance and reflects the country’s broader ambitions under the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a leading global hub for AI, advanced technologies, and next-generation government services, said a statement.

Through Zayed, the International Affairs Office seeks to advance public engagement through an intelligent, dynamic, and accessible communications platform.

Zayed will contribute to communicating the Office’s work and initiatives through a modern and innovative approach, creating new opportunities to engage younger generations and broaden the reach of the Office's communications, it said.

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