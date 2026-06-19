Leading Malaysian group WCT Holdings (WCT) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has secured a sub-contract worth RM529 million ($130.2 million) in a joint venture with UAE-based Construction General Contracting House for the construction of the Yas Living development in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will undertake non-foundational structural works, architectural works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, as well as external works for the development, reported local daily Business Today.

Foundation-related works, including piling and excavation, will be carried out by other appointed parties, it stated.

The project is owned and developed by Aldar Development and involves the construction and completion of commercial and residential buildings across two phases.

The main works package was awarded to a 50:50 unincorporated joint venture between WCT International and UAE-based Construction General Contracting House (CGCH), it stated.

The work is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with completion targeted within 972 days from the commencement date, it added.

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