Marriott International has launched the beta version of “Ask Bonvoy,” a new conversational AI-powered search tool designed to transform how travellers discover and book stays across its global portfolio of around 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories.

Initially available in US English on Marriott.com and through the Marriott Bonvoy mobile apps on iOS and Android, the feature is being rolled out to a limited group of members and users who sign up for the loyalty programme.

Marriott said the phased launch will allow the system to improve based on real-time feedback before a wider global rollout planned later this year.

Powered by Marriott’s proprietary AI architecture, Ask Bonvoy interprets natural language queries, identifies travel intent, and delivers curated hotel recommendations based on verified company data.

The tool focuses on property-specific details such as dining options, spa services, golf facilities and recreational amenities, ensuring accuracy and reliability by avoiding open-web sources.

The feature complements Marriott’s existing search and booking systems, allowing users to switch between traditional filters and conversational prompts.

After selecting a property, users are seamlessly directed to Marriott’s booking platform to complete reservations, with future updates expected to include loyalty points-based search capabilities.

Marriott said Ask Bonvoy represents a key step in its broader digital transformation strategy and builds on previous AI initiatives, including collaborations with Google on AI travel tools and OpenAI on advertising solutions.

The company aims to eventually extend the feature to its nearly 283 million Marriott Bonvoy members worldwide.

“For nearly a century, Marriott has embraced change and been a leading innovator in the industry,” said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO, Marriott International. “Ask Bonvoy builds on that legacy, bringing conversational AI to the heart of how travellers explore Marriott’s extraordinary global portfolio. Today’s beta launch is a powerful example of our continued investment in technology as we aim to make travel planning easier, more intuitive, and more personal.”

“Travelers are increasingly looking for faster, more intuitive ways to search, explore, and plan their trips,” said Drew Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, Marriott International. “Grounded in Marriott’s own data and backed by the power of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of offerings, Ask Bonvoy is designed to meet travellers in a modern way at every point in their journey, whether they know exactly where and when they’d like to travel or are just beginning their trip discovery. Our measured launch allows us to learn directly from our customers on how they like to search so we can refine and adapt before we scale globally. We are excited to launch Ask Bonvoy as Marriott continues to transform the future of travel.”

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