ROKA is expanding its footprint in Dubai with the launch of its second city location at Six Senses The Palm, Dubai.

Set on the rooftop of the luxury beachfront resort, the new venue will bring the brand’s signature robatayaki dining experience to one of the city’s most anticipated hospitality destinations, building on the success of ROKA Dubai in Business Bay over the past five years.

The opening reinforces ROKA’s growing presence in the UAE and wider GCC region, following recent expansions into Kuwait, Bahrain and Riyadh.

It also comes amid continued international growth for the brand, including the recent debut of ROKA Mykonos.

Designed as a destination for resort guests, residents and visitors, the rooftop restaurant will offer a relaxed yet refined dining experience centred around sunset gatherings, dinner and late-night socialising.

Guests can expect contemporary Japanese cuisine, signature robata-grilled dishes, a curated beverage programme and panoramic waterfront views.

Located on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Six Senses The Palm, Dubai marks the hospitality brand’s UAE debut and combines luxury accommodation with a wellness-focused lifestyle.

ROKA’s arrival adds a vibrant culinary element to the resort, creating a new rooftop dining destination that blends the brand’s energetic atmosphere with the property’s emphasis on wellbeing, sustainability and thoughtful design.

Opening dates and reservation details will be announced soon.

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