Arab Finance: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy has mulled over expansion opportunities in hotel investment across Egypt's tourist destinations with Misr Italia Properties, as per a statement.

During a meeting with Karim El Assal and Mohamed Elassal‏, CEOs and Managing Directors of Misr Italia, the minister underscored the strategic importance of the tourism sector to Egypt's economy, highlighting its role in supporting economic growth, generating foreign currency revenues, and creating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

He noted that tourism remains a labor-intensive industry and a key pillar of the national economy, emphasizing the need to expand Egypt's hotel capacity to accommodate targeted growth in tourist arrivals.

Fathy also reaffirmed the government's commitment to encouraging tourism investments, particularly in the hospitality sector, through a range of incentives aimed at strengthening the country's competitiveness as a global tourism and investment destination.

Additionally, Fathy highlighted the ministry's efforts to diversify accommodation options, pointing to the introduction of holiday apartments and the implementation of regulations governing the segment to ensure compliance with quality, safety, and occupational health standards.

Meanwhile, Misr Italia officials outlined the company's strategy to expand its presence in Egypt's hotel sector, presenting details of its current and planned projects and its international partnerships. The company is developing a portfolio of resorts, hotels, and branded hotel apartments across several tourist destinations in Egypt.

They noted that the company aims to develop and open 21 hotels by 2032, with a total of 3,214 rooms, in partnership with international hospitality brands. This includes brands already operating in the Egyptian market as well as others entering the country for the first time. The planned expansion is expected to generate around 6,000 job opportunities.

The discussions also covered the growth of specialized tourism accommodation models, particularly branded hotel apartments, as part of efforts to meet evolving visitor demand and diversify hospitality offerings. Participants reviewed proposals aimed at increasing hotel capacity and attracting additional investments into the tourism sector.

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