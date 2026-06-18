HBX Group has announced the expansion of its global transfers offering through a new direct API integration with Emerging Travel Group (ETG), giving ETG access to its full transfers inventory.

The integration provides ETG with private and shared transfer options across global destinations, supported by directly contracted services and ongoing technology investment.

A key feature of the collaboration includes real-time driver communication tools, allowing travellers to connect directly with drivers during their journeys, improving convenience and overall travel experience.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies, which already includes accommodation distribution.

By extending cooperation into the transfers segment, HBX Group strengthens its ecosystem-driven model and broadens its travel product portfolio.

The companies said the expanded integration aims to create a more seamless and connected traveller journey while unlocking additional value across ETG’s global distribution network.

The development reflects a wider industry trend toward integrated travel solutions that combine accommodation, transport, and real-time service capabilities within a single connected platform.

Both firms highlighted that the move enhances operational efficiency and scalability while supporting demand for more flexible and technology-enabled travel services across global markets.

David Amsellem, Chief Distribution Officer at HBX Group, said: “Our collaboration with ETG continues to evolve, and expanding it into transfers is a natural next step in how we support partners across more stages of the traveller journey. As we continue to broaden the reach of our mobility offering, partnerships like this help bring more high-quality travel products into our ecosystem and make them accessible through the distribution channels our partners rely on every day. By combining our global, directly contracted transfer inventory with real-time driver communication features, we are helping create a smoother, more connected experience for travellers while deepening the value we deliver together.”

Fredrik Bonnalt, Head of Non-Accommodation Supply at Emerging Travel Group, said: “Transfers are the most in-demand transportation product within ETG. For our travel agent partners and corporate customers, it is essential to have all travel-related services, including transfers, available in one system, so we are continuously working to expand our offering.”

Bonnalt added: “ETG’s Transfers API enables partners of all sizes to supply their products with minimal friction. Thanks to it, we were able to launch our partnership with HBX Group quickly, just in time for the peak leisure travel season, and we expect our travel agent network to benefit from this collaboration right away.”

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