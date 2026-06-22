Travellers aged 55 and older are expected to play an increasingly significant role in global tourism growth over the next decade, creating opportunities for South Africa's hospitality sector as demand shifts towards longer stays, cultural experiences, wellness travel and nature-based tourism.

By 2030, seniors are projected to account for 25% of all international trips worldwide. The global silver tourism market is estimated to be worth US$2.29tn in 2026 and is forecast to reach US$6.24tn by 2034.

“This is not simply a demographic shift. It is changing how guests choose destinations, how long they stay, and what they expect from the experience,” says Sandra Kneubuhler, managing director for sub-Saharan Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

“For South Africa, the opportunity is particularly strong because the country naturally combines culture, nature, wellness and hospitality in a way that appeals to travellers looking for meaningful, unhurried experiences.”

Longer stays and higher spending

Research suggests older travellers take some of the longest leisure trips of any generation, averaging 10.5 days, with multi-week stays becoming increasingly common.

According to YouGov research, 37% of over-55 travellers take multiple leisure trips each year, while 27% spent at least US$1,000 (approximately R17,000) per person on their most recent trip.

Unlike younger travellers, many are not constrained by school holiday schedules or corporate leave cycles, allowing them to travel during off-peak periods and helping destinations address seasonal demand fluctuations.

Demand driven by experiences

Studies indicate that older travellers increasingly prioritise experiences over material consumption, with demand centred on cultural immersion, educational travel and meaningful local engagement.

A 2025 Road Scholar survey found that authentic local experiences and destination knowledge ranked higher than traditional luxury offerings.

Three areas are driving demand within the segment:

• Cultural experiences, including heritage tourism, food tourism, arts and local storytelling.

• Wellness travel, encompassing factors such as walkability, healthy food options, accessibility, sleep quality and overall wellbeing.

• Nature and wildlife tourism, particularly slower-paced, lower-density experiences focused on immersion and wellbeing.

Across these categories, travellers are placing greater emphasis on authenticity and consistency between marketing promises and the experience delivered.

Rise in solo travel among older travellers

The profile of the over-55 travel market is also evolving.

While couples continue to account for the largest share of spending, solo travel among travellers aged 55 and older is growing rapidly. Industry data cited by Radisson Hotel Group shows solo travel in the segment is expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 13.45%, with women accounting for much of that growth.

Popular choices include wellness retreats, cultural heritage trips and small-group travel experiences.

Kneubuhler notes that the implications extend beyond marketing strategies. “This traveller is looking for ease, quality and substance at every stage of the journey. That means thoughtfully designed rooms, accessible and reassuring service, strong food and wellness experiences, and opportunities to engage with a destination without feeling rushed.

"It also means recognising that solo travellers, particularly women, want independence alongside a clear sense of comfort and security.”

Opportunities for South Africa

South Africa is well-positioned to benefit from the trend, offering a combination of cultural attractions, outdoor experiences, wellness tourism and wildlife destinations that align closely with the preferences of older travellers.

The country's tourism offering, combined with its competitive pricing relative to other long-haul destinations, could help attract a larger share of the growing market.

According to Radisson Hotel Group, the opportunity for tourism operators lies in tailoring products and experiences to travellers seeking depth, flexibility and meaningful engagement rather than fast-paced itineraries.

As the global population ages, the over-55 travel market is expected to become an increasingly important contributor to tourism growth worldwide.

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