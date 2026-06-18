The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) and the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) have signed a joint cooperation programme aimed at enhancing safety standards and building national capacity in mountain rescue, ambulance services, and risk management for adventure tourism activities across Oman.

The agreement was signed by Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, and Brigadier Al Maqbali, Assistant Chairman of the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, in the presence of officials and specialists from both organisations.

The initiative reflects ongoing collaboration between the two entities to support the growing adventure tourism sector and ensure operators and personnel are equipped to respond effectively to emergencies in mountain and outdoor environments.

The programme seeks to strengthen the capabilities of national human resources working in adventure tourism through specialised training aligned with international best practices.

Al Busaidi said the programme forms part of broader efforts to enhance readiness and strengthen safety systems in adventure tourism activities, a sector experiencing rapid growth in Oman.

He noted that specialised training in mountain rescue, emergency response, and risk management will improve response efficiency and intervention speed, contributing to a safer environment for visitors and adventure enthusiasts.

He emphasised that a robust safety framework is essential for the sustainable development of adventure tourism.

Equipping industry professionals with the skills and knowledge required to manage field challenges will help boost visitor confidence and reinforce Oman’s reputation as a safe and attractive tourism destination.

For his part, Al Maqbali described the initiative as an example of effective institutional partnership.

He said the CDAA will leverage its technical expertise and training capabilities to prepare personnel through programmes focused on first aid, mountain rescue, emergency response, and risk assessment.

These efforts are expected to improve operational readiness and strengthen the sector’s ability to address risks associated with adventure tourism activities.

The cooperation programme includes a range of specialised training courses, such as first aid and safety on mountain trails, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and risk assessment for mountain adventure tourism operations.

It also provides for the dissemination of public awareness materials covering first aid guidance, mountain-climbing safety procedures, and other essential safety measures.

Officials said the programme will help develop skilled national talent, support sustainable adventure tourism growth, and strengthen Oman’s position as a leading regional and international destination for adventure tourism, while enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s tourism sector.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).