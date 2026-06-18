Future Hospitality Summit Egypt (FHS Egypt) was launched at a reception hosted by The Bench on June 11, bringing together senior leaders from hospitality, real estate and investment sectors to mark the countdown to the event scheduled for November 10–11, 2026 at Sofitel Downtown Cairo Nile.

The launch gathered key stakeholders from Egypt’s real estate and hospitality ecosystem, including major developers such as Qatari Diar, Emaar Misr, Orascom Development, City Edge Developments, ADD Properties, and Grova Development (Hassan Allam Holding), alongside regional and international hotel operators, investors, consultants and advisors.

The event featured a market outlook presentation by Mo El Hadi, Associate Director, Middle East & Africa at STR, highlighting Egypt’s strong hospitality performance.

STR data showed hotel demand reaching more than 45.5 million room nights in 2025, up 10% year-on-year, marking the strongest demand levels since 2000.

Occupancy reached 70%, placing Egypt among the top 10 globally for hotel demand growth.

Revenue growth also accelerated, with hotel sector revenues rising 46% year-on-year in 2025, adding around $1.6 billion in value.

Tourism now contributes approximately 8.7% to Egypt’s GDP, underlining its strategic economic importance.

A panel discussion titled “Investing Egypt: From Vision to Keys in Hand” featured industry leaders from JLL, Radisson Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Kerten Hospitality, and Aleph Hospitality, focusing on financing, branding, partnerships and operational readiness to convert pipeline projects into operating assets.

Investor confidence remains strong, with more than 34,000 hotel rooms in Egypt’s development pipeline across planning and construction phases.

The market is forecast to reach $8.8 billion by 2033, reinforcing Egypt’s long-term tourism growth outlook.

Matthew Weihs, Chief Development Officer, the bench, said: "The data tells a compelling story. Egypt is no longer being viewed solely as a tourism destination; it is increasingly being recognised as one of the most exciting hospitality investment opportunities in the region. The level of engagement we've seen ahead of FHS Egypt demonstrates the appetite among developers, operators and investors to capitalise on that momentum."

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