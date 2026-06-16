Tabuk: Red Sea Global officially announced the opening of its second flagship destination, AMAALA, through the inauguration of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA in Triple Bay, a milestone that further strengthens Saudi Arabia's position as a leading global destination for ultra-luxury wellness tourism.



CEO of Red Sea Global Group John Pagano said: “The opening of the first resort at AMAALA represents a defining moment in bringing our vision to life. By delivering this world-class project on schedule, we demonstrate how regenerative development can successfully combine economic ambition with meaningful environmental and social impact. This achievement reinforces Saudi Arabia’s standing as a premier destination for luxury wellness and transformative travel. This is only the beginning. We look forward to welcoming our first guests, opening additional resorts, and seeing AMAALA take its place among the world’s most prestigious luxury wellness destinations.



The opening marks a significant milestone in AMAALA's journey, transitioning the destination from development into full operations. Stretching along Saudi Arabia’s pristine northwestern Red Sea coastline, AMAALA is envisioned as a global destination dedicated to luxury wellness and wellbeing, placing transformative experiences and holistic health at the center of every guest stay.



Triple Bay is expected to feature more than 1,600 hotel rooms across nine world-class resorts, in addition to a vibrant coastal hub offering luxury retail, fine dining experiences, and iconic attractions, including the AMAALA Yacht Club and Corallium Marine Life Institute.



The Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA serves as the destination's first operational resort and the starting point for its hospitality offerings. Designed by U+A, the resort combines timeless luxury with advanced sustainable infrastructure, reflecting Red Sea Global's internationally recognized approach to regenerative tourism. The property operates entirely on renewable energy and is supported by advanced waste-management systems based on a zero-waste philosophy, helping reduce environmental impact while actively contributing to the preservation of the local ecosystem.



The resort features 202 elegantly designed rooms, suites, villas, and garden accommodations, all overlooking the Red Sea. It also includes 26 branded Four Seasons private residences ranging in size from 552 to more than 1,000 square meters, each equipped with its own private swimming pool. Guests can enjoy the 2,095-square-meter Helia Wellness and Spa Center, whose name is inspired by the concept of graceful beauty, as well as a state-of-the-art 511-square-meter fitness center. Wellness programs are tailored by international specialists and include sound therapy sessions and beachside yoga experiences.



Dining options are offered across six distinct venues, including MAA Social, specializing in Middle Eastern coastal cuisine, and ROKA, which overlooks a private bay. Family-friendly amenities include five swimming pools, a private beach stretching 900 meters, the Kids For All Seasons program for younger guests, and an advanced technology club designed specifically for teenagers.



For events and conferences, the resort offers more than 1,000 square meters of flexible and sophisticated venues capable of hosting executive meetings, luxury weddings, international summits, and major conferences.



The destination also provides guests with a comprehensive Triple Bay experience, including private tours of the Corallium Marine Life Institute, designed by Foster + Partners, access to the AMAALA Yacht Club, and the upscale Marina Village, which offers a curated selection of luxury shopping and dining experiences.



The opening of Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay is the first of nine world-class resorts scheduled to welcome guests at AMAALA this year, as Red Sea Global continues its efforts to redefine the future of luxury tourism on a global scale.