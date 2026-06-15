MUSCAT: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced its operational readiness for the Khareef Dhofar 2026 season, which astronomically begins on June 21 and runs until September 20, unveiling a comprehensive plan to enhance air connectivity and increase capacity on the Muscat–Salalah route amid growing travel demand.

The authority said the plan has been developed in partnership with key stakeholders to ensure a smoother and more efficient travel experience during one of the Sultanate’s busiest tourism seasons.

According to the CAA, Oman Air’s seasonal operations will run from early July until September 5, while SalamAir’s operations will continue from early July until August 31 as part of an integrated strategy aimed at accommodating the increasing number of visitors travelling to Dhofar Governorate.

For the national carrier, Oman Air plans to operate up to 13 daily flights on the Muscat–Salalah route during peak periods, compared with 12 daily flights in the 2025 Khareef season. The airline has already increased services to 14 daily flights during certain peak periods in response to strong demand.

SalamAir is also set to operate up to 10 daily flights on the same route during peak periods, further boosting capacity and supporting the expected surge in passenger traffic.

The low-cost carrier will operate 984 flights during the season, up from 962 flights in 2025, reflecting higher operational readiness and expanded capacity on the route.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yafaei, Director-General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Dhofar Governorate, said the authority is committed to strengthening the readiness of Oman’s air transport system during the Khareef season by increasing operational capacity, enhancing passenger services and streamlining airport procedures to ensure smooth travel and efficient movement throughout the season.

He noted that the authority continues to coordinate closely with relevant entities to improve operational efficiency and meet rising demand between Muscat and Salalah while maintaining high service standards.

Al Yafaei added that the CAA is closely monitoring the implementation of operational plans in coordination with national carriers and other stakeholders to ensure flexibility and rapid response to changing demand during peak periods.

The efforts, he said, form part of a broader strategy to support the Khareef season and reinforce Dhofar’s position as one of Oman’s leading tourism destinations while strengthening the efficiency of the Sultanate’s aviation sector.

Data released by the authority show that Oman Air’s projected seat capacity for the 2026 Khareef season will reach around 330,000 seats, compared with 313,000 seats last year. Salam Air’s expected capacity stands at approximately 190,844 seats.

Oman Air is expected to carry around 298,000 passengers during the season, up from 277,000 passengers in 2025, representing growth of about 8 per cent.

SalamAir is forecast to transport more than 166,000 passengers, compared with over 165,000 during the previous season.

The authority also confirmed that Oman Air will continue to offer the same ticket fares introduced in 2024 for Omani citizens, with return fares priced at RO54 and one-way fares at RO32.

SalamAir, meanwhile, continues to offer three flexible fare categories — early, standard and late booking options — with varying baggage allowances. One-way fares start from RO9.99 for early bookings and reach RO56.99 for return trips with checked baggage under the late-booking category.

Air connectivity during the Khareef 2026 season will also be strengthened through additional domestic and international routes.

SalamAir will operate direct flights to Salalah from Dammam and Baghdad, in addition to services connecting Muscat and Khasab.

Oman Air is scheduled to launch a new Dubai–Salalah route on July 3, operating three flights per week. The airline has allocated around 18,000 seats for services between Salalah and destinations across the GCC from July to September 2026, while also increasing seat capacity on peak travel days, particularly Thursdays and Saturdays.

Salalah Airport will additionally welcome 68 weekly flights operated by foreign carriers, including 39 flights from the United Arab Emirates through Air Arabia, flydubai and Etihad Airways, 11 flights from Saudi Arabia through flynas, 14 flights from Qatar Airways, and four flights from India operated by Air India Express.

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