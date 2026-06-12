Airlink will launch twice-weekly direct flights between Cape Town and Mauritius from 2 October 2026, expanding its regional network and providing travellers with a non-stop connection between the two destinations.

Bookings for the route are now open. The service will be Airlink's first to Mauritius and will be operated using the airline's Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

New route strengthens Cape Town connectivity

Mauritius remains a popular destination for leisure travellers, known for its beach resorts, golf courses and visa-on-arrival access for citizens from more than 140 countries.

The island is also an established business and investment destination, with sectors including financial services, information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism contributing to its economy.

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said the new route would provide a more convenient option for travellers departing from Cape Town.

“Our new flagship aircraft, the E195-E2, makes it possible for Airlink to conveniently connect Cape Town with Mauritius. Cape Town is also an important source market and connecting hub for leisure and business travel wanting to travel to the island while avoiding the hassle and additional time connecting in Johannesburg.”

Cape Town serves as Airlink's second hub and provides access to the airline's domestic and regional network, as well as connections through its international airline partners.

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