Ethiopian Airlines will launch new non-stop flights between Addis Ababa and Port Louis, Mauritius, from July 12, marking its first direct entry into the Indian Ocean island market as airlines scramble to adapt to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

The new service will operate three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the airline announced.

At first glance, the move could be interpreted as a fresh competitive challenge to regional carriers serving the Indian Ocean, including Kenya Airways. However, aviation analysts argue that the decision has little to do with traditional East Africa-Mauritius traffic, which remains relatively thin compared to other markets.

Instead, they say Ethiopian Airlines is positioning itself to capture passenger flows between Europe, India and Mauritius that have been disrupted by instability in the Middle East.

Aviation analysts note that Mauritius attracts relatively limited traffic from most African countries, with South Africa accounting for the largest share of the continent’s travellers to the island.

As a result, Ethiopian Airlines’ new route is seen less as a play for African passenger flows and more as an effort to capture demand between Europe, India and Mauritius amid disruptions affecting traditional Gulf transit hubs.“It has nothing to do with African traffic. It’s all about Europe to Mauritius and the inability of the Middle East carriers to connect passengers to Mauritius right now because of the conflict.”For years, Mauritius has relied heavily on European visitors and increasingly on travellers from India, both for tourism and business.

Traditionally, a significant share of this traffic has connected through Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, allowing airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways to dominate long-haul access to the island.

The conflict in the Gulf region has, however, complicated those travel patterns.

Industry sources say some travel insurers in the United Kingdom have become cautious about providing cover for journeys routed through affected Middle Eastern hubs, forcing travellers and tour operators to seek alternative routes. The resulting uncertainty has reduced the attractiveness of traditional Gulf connections for some passengers heading to Mauritius.

That combination has created an opportunity for Ethiopian Airlines.

The Addis Ababa-based carrier already serves five major Indian cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru — giving it a broad network from which to funnel passengers onto Mauritius-bound flights through its Addis Ababa hub.

The strategy effectively allows Ethiopian Airlines to position itself as an alternative bridge between India, Europe and Mauritius at a time when some traditional connecting routes are under pressure.

Industry observers say the development also reflects a broader shift in African aviation, where airlines with extensive network reach are increasingly able to exploit geopolitical disruptions and changing travel patterns faster than carriers focused primarily on point-to-point traffic.

The launch may also signal a gradual opening of the Mauritian market to additional African carriers.

For years, access to Mauritius has been tightly managed to protect the country’s tourism-dependent aviation sector. However, industry sources suggest the changing global operating environment has encouraged authorities in Port Louis to become more receptive to new entrants capable of delivering fresh visitor traffic.

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