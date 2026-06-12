KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways announced the launch of its first commercial flights to Zurich, Switzerland, effective Friday, with two weekly flights operating on Fridays and Sundays as part of its summer schedule.



Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said the addition of Zurich supports the airline's strategy to expand its global network and reach new markets that meet customer demand.

He noted that Zurich is a popular summer destination and said the airline remains committed to offering passengers wider travel options through the introduction of new destinations.

Al-Shatti affirmed Kuwait Airways' continued efforts to enhance operational performance, improve service quality and strengthen the overall passenger experience in line with its network expansion plans.



He added that the airline is implementing its operational plans according to the highest standards, reflecting its role as Kuwait's national carrier and its commitment to providing the best services and offers throughout the travel seasons.

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