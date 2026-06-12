Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the country’s Investment Promotion Agency, in collaboration with QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, hosted a high‑level investor dialogue in Beijing as part of The Qatar‑China Synergy Series: Navigating Resilience in a Shifting Global Landscape. The event underscored the strength of the economic partnership between Qatar and China, while reaffirming Qatar’s position as a stable and competitive destination for foreign investment amid an evolving economic landscape.

The exclusive session brought together senior representatives from leading Chinese companies, financial institutions and industry bodies, including China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Moore Threads, Pop Mart and Sinopec.

Held in partnership with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Beijing and the ZGC‑GCC Innovation Partners Program, discussions focused on navigating global economic shifts, strengthening industrial and financial cooperation, and identifying new pathways for long‑term partnership across priority sectors.

As a cornerstone of Invest Qatar’s Asia‑Pacific engagement strategy, the session showcased Qatar’s integrated public‑private ecosystem and coordinated institutional support for investors. Presentations by Invest Qatar and QNB highlighted Qatar’s competitive business environment, regulatory clarity and economic resilience, while case studies demonstrated practical pathways for Chinese companies to establish and scale operations in Qatar.

QNB highlighted its leading position across the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), supported by an extensive international network and deep regional expertise. The Group also underscored its growing presence in Asia, particularly in Greater China through its Hong Kong Branch and Shanghai Representative Office, strengthening its ability to facilitate cross-border connectivity between China and the MENAT region.

Commenting on the event, Fahad Ali Al-Kuwari, Chief of Investment Development, Invest Qatar, said: “This dialogue reflects Qatar’s unwavering commitment to deepening economic cooperation with China and to providing international investors with a stable, predictable and supportive environment. Through close collaboration with trusted partners such as QNB, we continue to strengthen channels for investment, facilitate meaningful partnerships and position Qatar as a reliable long‑term destination for Chinese enterprises seeking global growth.”

For his part, Jafar Amin, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Hong Kong & Greater China, said: “China remains a strategically important market for QNB and a key pillar of the Group’s international growth strategy. Through our growing presence in Greater China and our extensive international network, QNB continues to strengthen financial and investment connectivity between Asia and the MENAT region. As Chinese corporates continue to expand internationally, QNB is well positioned to support their cross-border ambitions through integrated banking solutions, regional expertise and on-the-ground market access across key growth markets. We remain committed to deepening our relationships in China and further expanding our role as a trusted partner supporting trade, investment, and long-term economic cooperation.”

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