Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,650.67 points, marking a rise of 25.8 points, or 0.338%, compared tothe last trading session, which closed at 7,624.90 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 38,059,028, representing a rise of 8.2% from theprevious trading session, which recorded RO 35,166,216.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went up by0.132% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.70 billion.

Non-Omani investors recorded purchases valued at RO 5,062,000, accounting for 13.30% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 4,421,000, or 11.62%.Net non-Omani investment increased by RO 641,000, representing a 1.68% rise.

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