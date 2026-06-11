Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,624.90 points, marking a rise of 34.3 points, or 0.452%, compared tothe last trading session, which closed at 7,590.62 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 35,166,216, representing a drop of 26.1% fromthe previous trading session, which recorded RO 46,967,750.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went up by0.325% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.65 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 4,929,000, accounting for 14.02% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 5,612,000, or 15.98%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 683,000, representing a 1.94% drop.

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