Barka – The Barka Fishery Port project, widely known as Barka Marina, in the South Batinah Governorate, stands as a practical application of the Oman 2040 vision. By focusing on the diversification of income sources and enhancing the national economy, this development represents the first fishery port in Oman to be fully developed and invested in by the private sector through a usufruct system. With a construction investment exceeding RO55mn, the project is meticulously designed to serve as a versatile waterfront destination.

Future development plans remain flexible, with strategies in place to offer new investment opportunities. These include expanding the capacity for yacht berths, implementing digital technologies for marketing and landing processes, and introducing hospitality projects such as beachfront hotels or serviced apartments. The management is currently prioritizing the activation of systems dedicated to local fishermen and the operational efficiency of the fish market and marine workshops. Concurrently, the commercial and entertainment facilities are reaching the final stages of interior preparation, with a phased opening expected to solidify Barka’s status as a prominent tourism destination.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).