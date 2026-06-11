Haima – Al Wusta is witnessing steady growth in its tourism infrastructure, with the number of licensed accommodation establishments reaching 22 propertiesproviding a combined 718 rooms, reflecting increasing investment in one of Oman’s emerging travel destinations.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said the expansion supports the governorate’s growing appeal to visitors drawn by its pristine coastline, protected natural reserves, desert landscapes and eco-tourism experiences, particularly during the summer season when travellers explore destinations beyond the khareef season in Dhofar.

The ministry also noted that 15 small and medium enterprises are licensed to operate accommodation facilities in Al Wusta. Of these, 13 hold the Riyada card while two are registered as SMEs, underlining the role of local entrepreneurship in developing the hospitality sector.

Mahmood bin Saeed Al Hakmani, Acting Head of the Tourism Development Department in Al Wusta, said accommodation facilities are a key component of the governorate’s tourism ecosystem, providing a range of options for visitors seeking nature-based, adventure and leisure experiences.

He explained that the department carries out regular inspections to ensure compliance with approved standards and works with investors to improve service quality, facilitate licensing procedures and encourage further private-sector participation.

According to Al Hakmani, Al Wusta’s competitive advantage lies in its rich natural diversity, which includes untouched beaches, expansive deserts and environmentally significant reserves. These assets support a variety of activities such as camping, marine excursions, eco-tourism and adventure travel.

He added that several new accommodation and tourism projects are currently under review as part of ongoing efforts to broaden the governorate’s hospitality offering and cater to rising visitor demand.

Community-led initiatives have also contributed to promoting Al Wusta’s attractions through digital platforms, organised tours and environmental awareness campaigns, helping introduce wider audiences to the governorate’s tourism potential while encouraging the protection of its natural and cultural heritage.

With continued infrastructure development and growing investor interest, Al Wusta is steadily strengthening its position as an important pillar of Oman’s sustainable tourism ambitions and regional economic diversification, Al Hakmani added.