MUSCAT - International investors are increasingly viewing Oman as a strategic platform for growth in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, tourism and innovation, reflecting growing confidence in the Sultanate of Oman’s long-term economic vision and investment environment.

This was the key message emerging from a panel discussion held during the Future Fund Oman (FFO) investment showcase, where executives from global companies outlined the factors that led them to choose Oman for major investments and expansion projects.

The discussion brought together Rashid al Hashmi, Senior Manager of Investments at the Future Fund Oman, Stefano Sardo, Managing Director of global tourism investment firm Certares, Mark Jiang Pengjing, Deputy General Manager of Orion Solar, Dr Bir Kapoor, CEO and Deputy Managing Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), and Jalal al Hadhrami, General Manager of Terminal 11.

Speaking during the 'Future Fund Oman as an Economic Catalyst' session, Al Hashmi said the Fund has evolved beyond its traditional role as a source of capital and is increasingly acting as a catalyst that attracts strategic investors and helps build entirely new industries in Oman.

He noted that the Fund's investments have mobilised substantial private-sector and foreign capital, with strategic partners contributing significantly to projects across multiple sectors.

“The Fund is not merely participating in projects. It is creating industrial ecosystems and attracting long-term partners who share Oman’s vision for sustainable economic growth,” Al Hashmi said.

According to him, investments supported by the Fund are expected to generate thousands of jobs while helping establish new value chains in sectors such as renewable energy, battery materials, tourism and innovation.

For Certares, one of the world's leading tourism-focused investment firms, Oman represents one of the most compelling opportunities in the regional tourism landscape.

Stefano Sardo said Oman possesses a unique combination of natural attractions, cultural authenticity and modern infrastructure that distinguishes it from competing destinations.

“What makes Oman truly different is its ability to preserve its culture, traditions and values while remaining open to the world,” he said. “Visitors do not simply come to visit Oman; they come to discover it.” Sardo praised the country's extensive investments in airports, roads and tourism infrastructure, describing them as a strong foundation for future growth.

“The heavy lifting has already been done. The infrastructure is in place and the opportunity now is to build upon it and accelerate the next phase of tourism development,” he added.

In the renewable energy sector, Orion Solar reaffirmed its commitment to establishing one of the largest solar manufacturing facilities in the region at Sohar Freezone.

Mark Jiang Pengjing said the company selected Oman after evaluating numerous investment destinations across the Middle East and beyond.

“After careful assessment, Oman emerged as the preferred location due to its strategic geographic position, strong international relationships and efficient investment environment,” he said.

The project will include a six-gigawatt solar-cell manufacturing facility and a planned three-gigawatt solar-module plant, supported by advanced automated production technologies.

“The project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and generate substantial local procurement opportunities while contributing to Oman’s renewable energy ambitions,” Mark said.

He also highlighted plans to recruit and train Omani graduates to support knowledge transfer and workforce localisation within the growing solar-energy industry.

Meanwhile, Dr Bir Kapoor of Gujarat Fluorochemicals said Oman’s ambitions to develop a complete clean-energy value chain were a major factor behind the company’s decision to invest.

The company specialises in advanced battery materials used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, sectors expected to play a central role in the global energy transition.

“When we first came to Oman, our plans were much smaller. After engaging with FFO and understanding its vision for developing an integrated industrial ecosystem, we significantly expanded our investment plans,” Kapoor said.

He described energy transformation as one of the most exciting industrial opportunities globally and said Oman is well positioned to become an important player in emerging clean-energy industries.

“From solar energy to battery materials and energy storage systems, Oman has the vision, infrastructure and commitment required to build a globally competitive industrial platform,” he added.

The discussion underscored how Oman is increasingly attracting investors seeking long-term opportunities in strategic sectors, with participants pointing to the country’s political stability, business-friendly environment, infrastructure readiness and Vision 2040 agenda as key drivers of investment confidence.

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