The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has concluded a strategic five-day visit to China and Hong Kong, reinforcing the kingdom’s economic ties with one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Held from June 22 to 26, the visit featured a series of high-level engagements with investors, business leaders, and strategic partners aimed at strengthening bilateral economic co-operation and exploring new avenues for investment.

Activities commenced in Dalian, China, where the Bahrain EDB participated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026.

The forum provided a key platform to exchange insights on the economic outlook across emerging markets, with a particular focus on China and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

On the sidelines, the EDB hosted strategic meetings with investors and industry stakeholders to showcase investment opportunities across the kingdom’s priority sectors.

The delegation, led by Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain EDB Chief Executive Officer Noor Al Khulaif, also participated in the 16th Asia Pacific Family Office Forum in Hong Kong, organised by Campden Wealth.

During the forum, Ms Al Khulaif participated in a fireside chat titled ‘Building Resilient Economies in a Fragmented World: Capital, Competitiveness, and the High-Potential GCC–Asia Opportunity.’ She highlighted Bahrain’s approach to building a competitive economy and the growing opportunities for investment and collaboration between the GCC and Asia. The delegation also met with prominent family offices and investment decision-makers.

Building on Bahrain’s longstanding economic ties with Asia, the visit reflects Bahrain EDB’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and proactively engaging with investors across key global markets.

China is Bahrain’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $2.43 billion in 2025, underscoring the depth of the economic relationship and the strong momentum across sectors including technology, financial services, and manufacturing.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).