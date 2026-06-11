PHOTO
Arab Finance: Asset manager Azimut Egypt is targeting assets under management (AUM) exceeding EGP 50 billion by the end of 2026, supported by strong growth recorded during the first five months of the year, CEO Ahmed Abou El-Saad told Al Arabiya.
Abou El-Saad said the company's assets under management have risen by around EGP 14 billion since the start of the year, reaching approximately EGP 49 billion. The figure has already surpassed Azimut Egypt's original full-year target of EGP 45 billion before the end of the first half of 2026.
Moreover, he attributed the increase to the strong performance of the company's investment funds, which attracted significant investor inflows and contributed to the rapid expansion of assets under management.
As part of its growth strategy, Azimut Egypt is preparing to launch silver and real estate investment funds in the coming weeks. The launches form part of a broader plan to introduce five new investment funds before the end of the year.
The upcoming real estate fund, being developed in partnership with Brassbell, will focus on hospitality-related investments, Abou El-Saad added, noting that the fund's size is expected to reach around EGP 2 billion, supported by anticipated investor demand.
He added that the fund's investment strategy will center on existing, income-generating leased properties, allowing investors to benefit from recurring rental yields alongside potential long-term capital appreciation.
Beyond fund launches, Abou El-Saad revealed that Azimut Egypt currently holds the only license in the Egyptian market to operate a micro-real estate platform. The company is also evaluating opportunities to expand its direct investment and venture capital activities through the acquisition of additional licenses.
The company's gold fund has also continued to expand despite recent declines in global gold prices, as its size reached approximately EGP 5 billion by the end of May, he noted.
He noted that the fund's units have delivered weekly gains ranging between 0.5% and 1% since the beginning of the year, without recording a weekly decline, highlighting sustained investor demand for gold as a hedge against market volatility and a tool for portfolio diversification.
Abou El-Saad highlighted that Azimut Egypt is not currently considering a capital increase, citing the financial backing of Azimut Group, which has fully owned the company since 2019.