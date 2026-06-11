H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and the Digital Economy, chaired a meeting of the Committee.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the committee’s projects and initiatives, including an executive plan to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (Agentic AI) in Dubai’s private sector and strengthen business readiness.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved Dubai hosting the 50th edition of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals, one of the world’s largest programming competitions attracting top student talent.

He said that Dubai is witnessing a significant transformation in its development journey, with artificial intelligence driving economic opportunity creation and strengthening business competitiveness, further reinforcing its position as a global hub for the digital economy and future industries.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading hub for developing and deploying advanced AI solutions, with the private sector playing a central role in driving this transformation. We aim to turn these opportunities into tangible economic outcomes, create new pathways for growth, and enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness, in line with the visionary leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that Agentic AI opportunities go beyond technology, reshaping business models, strengthening competitiveness, and accelerating innovation across sectors. He highlighted that the next phase requires a shift from traditional AI tools to AI systems capable of executing tasks, making decisions, and managing operations more efficiently.

Sheikh Hamdan added that building a global AI ecosystem requires attracting top talent, companies, and high value investment, stressing that Dubai will continue to expand international partnerships and strengthen its regulatory environment to speed up adoption and turn technological opportunities into sustainable economic value.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the executive plan for the Agentic AI transformation programme, which aims to empower 295,000 companies in Dubai, develop and deliver 100 specialised AI assistants over the next 2 years, and support the establishment of 50 Agentic AI companies.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of Dubai hosting the 50th edition of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals, noting that it reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for digital talent and advanced technologies, and supports its knowledge based economy. The Contest is the world’s largest student programming competition, featuring 140 teams from more than 70 countries, and will be held from 16th to 20th November 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved a number of strategic initiatives supporting Dubai’s digital economy, advanced technology, and global talent attraction, including the “Dubai Global Talent Network” platform, which aims to connect global talent based in Dubai or with previous experience in the emirate, strengthen networking among them, and leverage their expertise in future projects across various sectors. The initiative aims to attract top global talent and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading destination for expertise, innovation, and future focused leaders.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved the “Digital Twin System” for Dubai Police, aimed at enhancing smart surveillance by using advanced digital technologies to support security operations and improve monitoring, analysis, and field response. The project includes a pilot phase covering 150 cameras across Dubai, enabling an integrated digital model that supports decision making and real time data analysis.

The meeting also reviewed key achievements of the Committee and updates on its strategic projects and initiatives, including the SME digital trade support initiative in partnership with Amazon, which grew more than threefold, reaching over 105,000 companies by May 2026 and exceeding its 2026 target of 100,000.

His Highness also reviewed progress on key digital economy projects, including “Ignyte” platform, which has more than 36,000 users and provides integrated services for entrepreneurs and startups, including over 3,000 specialised mentoring sessions.

He also reviewed the Dubai AI Campus, which hosts more than 400 specialised companies and has trained over 1,500 participants through its AI Academy, as well as the Dubai PropTech Hub, which recorded 118% growth in the number of companies within one year.

The meeting also reviewed updates on AI economy initiatives and supporting digital infrastructure, including the Dubai AI Acceleration Taskforce and the AI Infrastructure Empowerment Platform. The platform has enabled faster integration of AI into government services, and has been used by 27 government entities since its launch last year, and ensures full data sovereignty for Dubai.

The meeting also reviewed updates from the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, which continues to support government entities in developing and adopting AI applications and measuring their economic and operational impact, delivering over 108,000 hours of work support.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also updated on the “Dubai Founders HQ”, which attracted over 1,100 members and 500 startups within 9 months of its launch. Companies under its umbrella have also raised over AED200 million in funding, reflecting the growing strength of Dubai’s entrepreneurship and digital economy ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the Committee; Helal Saeed AlMarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa AlMarri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of TECOM Group; Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority.