Doha - Qatar Chamber hosted a delegation from the Australian-Qatari Business Association (AQBA) on Wednesday, 10 June, headed by Roderick Croes, Chairman of the Association, in the presence of Qatar Chamber Board Member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

The meeting was also attended by Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the chamber and the association, strengthening ties between the private sectors of both countries, and exploring investment opportunities available for cooperation and partnership between Qatari and Australian companies.

During the meeting, Mohamed Al Obaidli expressed the chamber’s keenness to further strengthen cooperation between the Qatari and Australian private sectors, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, technology, and banking. He noted the keen interest of Qatari investors in exploring the wide range of investment opportunities available in Australia.

He also invited Australian companies to explore opportunities in the Qatari market, highlighting Qatar’s potential to serve as a regional hub for joint ventures and cooperation in third-country markets.

Furthermore, he emphasised Qatar’s commitment to attracting foreign direct investment, particularly high-quality investments that add value to the national economy. He pointed out that Qatar has established more than 60 joint business councils with countries around the world, contributing to the global competitiveness of the Qatari private sector.

For his part, Roderick Croes highlighted Australia’s strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, noting that innovation and entrepreneurship are among the key drivers of the Australian economy.

He affirmed the association’s commitment to encouraging Qatari investors to explore investment opportunities in Australia, which offers attractive prospects across a wide range of sectors.

In turn, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori affirmed the strong interest of Qatari businessmen and investors in exploring the investment opportunities available in Australia.

The meeting also reviewed opportunities to facilitate greater engagement between business communities in both countries through trade missions, networking events, and sector-specific partnerships. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining regular dialogue to identify new areas of cooperation and support the growth of bilateral trade and investment.

Participants expressed optimism about the future of Qatar-Australia economic relations, noting that stronger collaboration between the two private sectors would contribute to sustainable economic growth and create mutually beneficial opportunities across a range of strategic industries. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to advance business ties and promote investment flows between the two countries.

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