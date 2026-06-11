Barka – Barka Marina, Oman’s first privately developed and operated fishing harbour under a usufruct model, has officially begun operations, marking a major milestone in the sultanate’s efforts to modernise the fisheries sector while creating a new destination for tourism and commercial investment.

With investments exceeding RO55mn, the integrated waterfront project combines fishing infrastructure with retail, leisure and marine tourism facilities, supporting the country’s economic diversification goals and expanding opportunities for private sector participation.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the harbour features a modern quay for fishing vessels and boats, an air-conditioned fish market built to international hygiene standards, ice plants, cold storage facilities and marine workshops designed to improve the efficiency of fish landing, handling and distribution.

Beyond its fisheries infrastructure, the development includes a commercial complex known as Marsa Mall, a waterfront boulevard lined with restaurants and cafés overlooking the sea, dedicated spaces for recreational and beach activities, and berths for yachts and leisure boats. The project is expected to consolidate Barka’s position as an emerging tourism and family destination on Oman’s northern coast.

Hassan bin Hussein Al Aghbari, Assistant Director General for Fisheries in South Batinah, said the project is part of the ministry’s strategy to transform fishing ports into integrated economic hubs that generate wider value for the national economy.

He added that further expansion plans are under consideration, including additional investment opportunities, larger marina facilities for yachts and leisure craft, the introduction of digital technologies for fish landing and marketing operations, and future hospitality projects such as beachfront hotels and serviced apartments.

Construction of restaurants, cafés and other commercial and recreational outlets has reached the final interior finishing stage, with investors completing fit-outs and regulatory approvals. These facilities are expected to open progressively in the coming months, completing Barka Marina’s transformation into a mixed-use waterfront destination that combines fisheries, business, tourism and family entertainment.