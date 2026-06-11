Muscat: The National Ferries Company, Oman’s national maritime transport operator, transported more than 250,000 passengers during 2025, recording an average of around 690 passengers per day, according to its latest periodic statistics.

The company also carried over 64,000 vehicles and transported more than 27,000 tonnes of cargo across its network of maritime routes, reflecting steady growth in demand for sea transport services linking Oman’s governorates and islands.

Operating a modern fleet of five passenger and vehicle ferries, alongside a cargo and landing vessel, the company continues to play a key role in enhancing maritime connectivity. The fleet includes the ferry “Shanna,” with a capacity of 15 passengers and 38 vehicles; “Jawharat Masirah,” accommodating 154 passengers and 38 vehicles; “Al Hallaniyat,” carrying 106 passengers and 12 vehicles; “Hormuz,” with similar capacity of 106 passengers and 12 vehicles; and “Saqra,” which also carries 106 passengers and 12 vehicles. The landing craft “Al Hallaniyat” is capable of transporting 12 passengers, 30 vehicles, and 48 containers.

The company’s maritime services contribute significantly to the national economy by strengthening connectivity between Oman’s governorates and islands, supporting tourism and trade activities, facilitating the movement of people and goods, and creating employment opportunities for national cadres. Omanisation levels at the company have reached 97 per cent.

It also provides an integrated range of modern services for passengers, vehicles, and cargo, offering scheduled high-speed trips, multiple seating options, commercial freight services, and logistical support for various economic sectors. The company additionally operates seasonal tourist voyages, allowing passengers to explore Oman’s coastal and island destinations.

Ferry operations witness peak demand during high seasons, particularly during the Khareef-like winter tourism period in Musandam from November to February, summer holidays, and the turtle nesting and camping season on Masirah Island from April to October.

As part of its development plans, the company is implementing several projects aimed at enhancing maritime efficiency, including upgrading and refurbishing existing vessels and constructing a new passenger and vehicle ferry through ASYAD Drydock, in line with future expansion plans and efforts to improve service quality and user experien

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