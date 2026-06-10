The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Saudi Global Ports (SGP) to develop, operate and manage the container terminal at Jubail Commercial Port, in a project involving investments of more than SAR2 billion ($528 million).

As per the deal, SGP will modernise the terminal and expand its infrastructure, including extending the quay to about 1,400m and increasing berth depth to 18m. The operator will also deploy additional ship-to-shore and rubber-tyred gantry cranes to boost cargo-handling capacity and improve vessel turnaround times.

The expansion is expected to raise the terminal's annual container handling capacity to about 2.4 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), allowing it to accommodate larger container ships and support growing trade flows through Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province, and Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, who also chairs Mawani.

The Saudi Ports Authority said the strategic concession is aimed at transforming Jubail Commercial Port into a major logistics gateway on the kingdom’s eastern coast by enhancing terminal infrastructure, increasing operational efficiency, and strengthening the port’s competitiveness within regional and international maritime trade networks.

The project is expected to boost the operational integration across Saudi Global Ports’ network of terminals, improve logistics services for importers and exporters, and create new investment opportunities that support sustainable economic growth.

The concession also aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to position the kingdom as a leading global logistics hub.

Saudi Arabia has been expanding private sector participation in its ports sector as part of its Vision 2030 programme, which aims to diversify the economy and position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

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