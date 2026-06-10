Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in logistics services and the railway sector, according to statements by Turkish officials.

The agreements were signed by Turkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu and Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Turkish state-owned news service Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing statements published on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, said the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Logistics Services aims to facilitate development of logistics centres, operation and management of logistics services, exchange of expertise and implementation of joint activities.

The second agreement, titled ‘Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Railway Sector,’ seeks to strengthen collaboration and joint initiatives across multiple railway activities.

Earlier this month, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Türkiye plans to modernise the historic Hejaz Railway and extend it to Oman as part of plans to create an alternative trade route to the Strait of Hormuz.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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