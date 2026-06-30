AMMAN — Jordan's industrial exports grew by 9.1 per cent during the first four months of 2026, underscoring the sector's growing competitiveness in global markets, according to the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

Statistical data obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed that industrial exports recorded their highest value for the January-April period in recent years, reaching JD2.808 billion, up from JD2.574 billion during the corresponding period of 2025.

The JCI said that export growth across all industrial sub-sectors, without exception, reflects the resilience and broad-based expansion of Jordan's industrial sector.

The chamber added that the increase also demonstrates the effectiveness of export support policies and its efforts to help industrialists access new markets, maximise the benefits of free trade agreements, and provide technical and informational support.

In terms of value, mining industries recorded the largest increase, with exports rising by JD82 million, followed by construction industries at JD58 million and chemical and cosmetics industries at JD37 million.

While exports of leather and garments increased by JD21 million, while therapeutic industries and medical supplies recorded a JD15 million rise.

Exports from the food, agriculture and livestock industries increased by around JD8 million, while engineering, electrical and information technology industries grew by JD5 million.

Plastic and rubber industries recorded an increase of JD4 million, followed by packaging, paper and office supplies at JD3 million, and wood and furniture industries at JD1 million.

By destination, Switzerland recorded the largest increase in the value of Jordanian industrial exports, rising by JD89 million, followed by China at JD62 million and Thailand at JD30 million. Exports to Syria increased by around JD28 million.

While shipments to the Netherlands and Belgium rose by JD24 million and JD12 million, respectively, reflecting continued diversification of export markets.

By product category, garments and related accessories remained Jordan's leading industrial export at JD517 million, followed by crude potash at JD220 million and pharmaceutical preparations at JD184 million.

Several export items recorded exceptional growth rates, with lubricating oils surging by 4,085 per cent, organic chemical products by 938 per cent, copper and its articles by 89 per cent, and cement by 84 per cent.

Industrial exports accounted for around 95 per cent of the Kingdom's total national exports, which reached JD2.956 billion during the first four months of 2026.

Industrial exports also covered 43 per cent of the Kingdom's total imports, highlighting the sector's strategic role in supporting the national economy and improving the trade balance.

The JCI said that these positive indicators reflect the industrial sector's success in strengthening its competitive position, stressing the importance of continuing efforts to diversify export markets, enhance value-added manufacturing and maximise the benefits of free trade agreements to support the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

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