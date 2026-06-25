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Jordan: JLGC launches employment, green finance guarantee programmes

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It aims to help growth-oriented Jordanian enterprises secure financing to expand operations, enhance capacity

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
June 25, 2026
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AMMAN — The Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) on Wednesday launched two new programmes, “Guarantee for Employment” and “Green Finance Guarantee,” aimed at expanding access to finance and supporting job creation and green investment in the Kingdom.

Central Bank of Jordan Governor (CBJ) Adel Sharkas and German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke attended a ceremony that brought together representatives from the financial, banking and private sectors, as well as local and international development partners, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra

The “Guarantee for Employment” programme is funded by the German government through the German Development Bank (KfW), which has allocated 25 million euros to support the initiative.

It aims to help growth-oriented Jordanian enterprises secure financing to expand operations, enhance capacity, and create sustainable jobs, with the programme expected to benefit around 230 companies through loan guarantees.

The second programme, “Green Finance Guarantee,” is funded by the Central Bank of Jordan with additional support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). It aims to promote green investment by facilitating access to credit for projects related to energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental sustainability, while reducing associated financial risks.

CBJ Governor Adel Sharkas said enhancing access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises is a key pillar for sustainable economic growth, adding that expanding green and sustainable finance has become a global necessity for long-term financial stability.

Ambassador von Moltke said that Germany remains committed to supporting the long-term development of the Jordanian economy, noting that the programme’s outcomes represent real businesses and families benefiting from improved economic opportunities.

JLGC Director-General Adnan Naji said that the programmes represent a strategic milestone in expanding the corporation’s developmental role, highlighting cooperation between national institutions and international partners.

He added that the initiatives support the Economic Modernisation Vision by strengthening private-sector competitiveness, creating jobs, and advancing Jordan’s transition toward a more sustainable and green economy.

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