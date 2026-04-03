AMMAN — Jordan’s unemployment rate declined to 16.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 16.9 per cent in the same period of 2024, according to figures released on Thursday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The rate also edged slightly lower by 0.1 percentage point compared with the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a modest but continued improvement in the labour market.

Unemployment among Jordanian males stood at 17.2 per cent during the reporting period, marking a decrease of 1.0 percentage point year-on-year and 0.8 percentage point from the previous quarter.

The data showed a broader downward trend over recent years, with overall unemployment among Jordanians falling by 1.7 percentage points compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Male unemployment has dropped by 4.2 percentage points since 2021.

Among Jordanians aged 24 and above, the unemployment rate reached 17.7 per cent, including 13.6 per cent for males and 31.3 per cent for females. In comparison, unemployment among non-Jordanians in the same age group stood at 5.6 per cent, with 6.2 per cent for males and 2.7 per cent for females.

Overall unemployment among males, both Jordanian and non-Jordanian, declined to 13.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, down by 1.4 percentage points compared with the same quarter of 2024 and 0.2 percentage point from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, unemployment among Jordanians aged 15 and above reached 21.2 per cent, slightly down from 21.3 per cent a year earlier and 21.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

However, the report highlighted a rise in unemployment among Jordanian females, which climbed to 34.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, up by 2.6 percentage points year-on-year and 0.9 percentage point from the previous quarter.

Unemployment among non-Jordanians stood at 9.2 per cent during the same period.

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